The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Street Fighter IV Moves List

Street Fighter IV is months away. How the Dickens are you meant to pass all that time? Replaying older SF titles and soaking up all the media for this game won't keep you busy for long, so you'll need something a little more long-term. A little more...practical. Like learning, reading, living, loving some of the character's special moves. Hobby Media were able to sneak their cameras into a recent location test held in Akihabara, and come away with the moves list for every character revealed thus far. And not that they ever would have done such a thing, but its reassuring nonetheless to see Messrs hadoken, sonic boom and yoga fire return unchanged.

4321

Street Fighter 4: Moves list [Hobby Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles