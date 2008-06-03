Street Fighter IV Moves List

Street Fighter IV is months away. How the Dickens are you meant to pass all that time? Replaying older SF titles and soaking up all the media for this game won't keep you busy for long, so you'll need something a little more long-term. A little more...practical. Like learning, reading, living, loving some of the character's special moves. Hobby Media were able to sneak their cameras into a recent location test held in Akihabara, and come away with the moves list for every character revealed thus far. And not that they ever would have done such a thing, but its reassuring nonetheless to see Messrs hadoken, sonic boom and yoga fire return unchanged.

Street Fighter 4: Moves list [Hobby Blog]