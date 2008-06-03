Part cinematic sand-painted pre-rendered action, part straight to the point gameplay, this new Street Fighter IV trailer may be your first look at newcomers Abel, Rufus, Crimson Viper and El Fuerte. It may also be your introduction to Annoying Street Fighter IV Announcer Guy, a chatty Cathy who runs at the mouth with an unusual brand of hype. Also prominently featured are the bosses of Street Fighter II, with a respectable dose of arcade gameplay from veterans Balrog, Vega, Sagat and M. Bison. It's perfectly acceptable to mute this one, folks! Enjoy!
Street Fighter IV Trailer Features New, Classic Characters, Grating Voice Over
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink