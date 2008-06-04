Street Fighter IV's Sandy Summer Fun Trailer

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

If you need one last injection of hype and haven't already basked in its goodness, don't miss this beautifully rendered, full length "sand-painting" trailer for Street Fighter IV. It features a showdown between classic street fighter Guile and French newcomer Abel in a grainy style that Street Fighter IV producer Yoshinori Ono claims was extremely difficult to get right. The only downside is that you'll—once again—wish that SFIV looked as stylised as its pre-rendered stuff.

