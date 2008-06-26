Street Fighter: The Movie: The Game: The Making Of (In Pictures)

You may remember the Street Fighter movie (the bad one, not the good one), but only those with longer, sharper memories will remember that the film had a game tie-in. Yes. Street Fighter: The Movie: The Game. It was worse than the movie. But that doesn't mean after all these years nothing good can come of it! Alan Noon - who posted a tonne of info on the game last year - has also posted a ton of old photos he took during the title's development. They're...magnificent. I've posted a few below, but really, to get the full effect you'll need to head over to his site and check out the lot of them (they're from 2007, yeah, but stuff like this is like a fine wine).

Follow up: Street Fighter The Movie [Alan Noon, via Game|Life]