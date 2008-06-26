The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Street Fighter: The Movie: The Game: The Making Of (In Pictures)

You may remember the Street Fighter movie (the bad one, not the good one), but only those with longer, sharper memories will remember that the film had a game tie-in. Yes. Street Fighter: The Movie: The Game. It was worse than the movie. But that doesn't mean after all these years nothing good can come of it! Alan Noon - who posted a tonne of info on the game last year - has also posted a ton of old photos he took during the title's development. They're...magnificent. I've posted a few below, but really, to get the full effect you'll need to head over to his site and check out the lot of them (they're from 2007, yeah, but stuff like this is like a fine wine).

Follow up: Street Fighter The Movie [Alan Noon, via Game|Life]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles