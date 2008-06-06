The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Subscribe To Qore, Get Calling All Cars

I'm still not sold on Qore (which launched today, fyi). Not even close. The concept of paying Sony so they can market stuff to me? That just does not compute. Especially when an annual subscription costs you $US 25, which is $US 25 more than you should be paying for company-produced trailers and "previews". Guess someone at Sony has anticipated that line of thought, though, and decided that in order to sweeten the deal, anyone opting for a 12-month subscription to the service will get a free copy of David Jaffe's Calling All Cars. That sound better to you? No? Oh...

Qore [Playstation.com]

Comments

  • azza Guest

    it didnt update o mine???

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles