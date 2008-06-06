Subscribe To Qore, Get Calling All Cars

I'm still not sold on Qore (which launched today, fyi). Not even close. The concept of paying Sony so they can market stuff to me? That just does not compute. Especially when an annual subscription costs you $US 25, which is $US 25 more than you should be paying for company-produced trailers and "previews". Guess someone at Sony has anticipated that line of thought, though, and decided that in order to sweeten the deal, anyone opting for a 12-month subscription to the service will get a free copy of David Jaffe's Calling All Cars. That sound better to you? No? Oh...

Qore [Playstation.com]