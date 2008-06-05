The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Super Mario Sluggers In Action

Super Mario Sluggers curious? This new Japanese language trailer for the Wii baseball non-sim should go a long way to answering many (or none) of your questions about the game. Since it's in a language I'm only familiar with cursorily, I just opted to look at all the pretty colours going by. I'm 100% certain the narrator mentioned mini-games though. Yes, you read that right! Mini-games!!

