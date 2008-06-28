The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Survey Leaks Guitar Hero IV Playable Rockers Including Hendrix, Ozzy, And Sting

An online survey that may have spilled the beans on the artist line-up for Rock Band 2 may have also given us a peek at what's coming to Guitar Hero World Tour. According to details from an online survey forwarded to us by a second reader, Guitar Hero World Tour will feature playable digital versions of Sting, Ozzy Osbourne, Ted Nugent, Billy Corgan, Jimi Hendrix, Travis Barker, Hayley Williams, and Zak Wylde. We had previously caught wind of Corgan's appearance in the next Guitar Hero after photos of the Smashing Pumpkins frontman in a motion capture suit were passed on.

The survey also lists a number of artists that have yet to be confirmed, but were revealed in a leak from market research firm Intellisponse. Those artists, still unconfirmed, include Korn, The Doors, Interpol and System of a Down. One additional artist, Tool, is now also rumoured to join the stable of Guitar Hero World Tour music acts.

The full survey description is after the break.

