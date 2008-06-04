Sushi Isn't Always "Sushi"

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft
RE: Defamation of Childhood
Ungh, sorry to hear yer dealing with that kinda crap.
Had robo sushi for lunch — which is typically cheap here. It's kinda like, I dunno, going to Denny's? (Even though we do have Denny's here and there are NO GRANDSLAM MEALS WHATSOEVER WTF DENNY'S JAPAN?!?!?!?) Took a quick inventory of the 9 plates of sushi I had, and realised that I didn't really eat any raw fish. Maybe, it was cause I wasn't eating at a very good chain or just felt like ingesting crap, because if I go to a slightly better place than I did today, I do eat lotsa raw fish. Anyway! For the interested, here's what I had: Corn, Meat Balls, Ham, Tuna Mayo, Grilled Beef, Eel, Hamburger Patty, Salmon and Pudding. Mmmmmmm... Pudding!
What You Missed Last Night
Sony in game ad deal
Hannah Montana going bonkers
Tecmo reponds to Itagaki
Famitsu says MGS4 is prefect
Bruno in Kane & Lynch
Meet your new RE5 partner
Afrika dated?
Captivate wrap up
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink