Sushi Isn't Always "Sushi"

To: Crecente

From: Ashcraft

RE: Defamation of Childhood

Ungh, sorry to hear yer dealing with that kinda crap.

Had robo sushi for lunch — which is typically cheap here. It's kinda like, I dunno, going to Denny's? (Even though we do have Denny's here and there are NO GRANDSLAM MEALS WHATSOEVER WTF DENNY'S JAPAN?!?!?!?) Took a quick inventory of the 9 plates of sushi I had, and realised that I didn't really eat any raw fish. Maybe, it was cause I wasn't eating at a very good chain or just felt like ingesting crap, because if I go to a slightly better place than I did today, I do eat lotsa raw fish. Anyway! For the interested, here's what I had: Corn, Meat Balls, Ham, Tuna Mayo, Grilled Beef, Eel, Hamburger Patty, Salmon and Pudding. Mmmmmmm... Pudding!

What You Missed Last Night

Sony in game ad deal

Hannah Montana going bonkers

Tecmo reponds to Itagaki

Famitsu says MGS4 is prefect

Bruno in Kane & Lynch

Meet your new RE5 partner

Afrika dated?

Captivate wrap up