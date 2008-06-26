Taiwan Getting Wii Release

While the Wii has launched in many, many countries, it hasn't launched everywhere. Taiwan, for instance, it hasn't launched in Taiwan. Well, guess what! It is. And better yet, soon. That's right, next month (July 12th to be exact), the Wii is launching in Taiwan. So, if you live in Taiwan, feel free to buy it if you like. If not, don't.

