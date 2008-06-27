Takahashi Meijin: New Adventure Island Coming, Maybe Star Soldier As Well

Hey, it's Hudson icon, Takahashi Meijin! Otherwise known as Master Higgins. Dude's in the US at the moment on a promo tour for Hudsons's
Adidas commercial Deca Sports, and yesterday sat in on a big roundtable interview. Most of the stuff discussed you can live without, but for these: Meijin confirms that a new Adventure Island game is in development, to be released via WiiWare. He then almost confirms, with a little help from Hudson USA's Mike Pepe, the fact they're also working on a new Star Soldier game, again for the Wii. Wonderful!
Interview with Master Higgins [Zentendo]
