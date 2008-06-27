The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Takahashi Meijin: New Adventure Island Coming, Maybe Star Soldier As Well

Hey, it's Hudson icon, Takahashi Meijin! Otherwise known as Master Higgins. Dude's in the US at the moment on a promo tour for Hudsons's Adidas commercial Deca Sports, and yesterday sat in on a big roundtable interview. Most of the stuff discussed you can live without, but for these: Meijin confirms that a new Adventure Island game is in development, to be released via WiiWare. He then almost confirms, with a little help from Hudson USA's Mike Pepe, the fact they're also working on a new Star Soldier game, again for the Wii. Wonderful!

Interview with Master Higgins [Zentendo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles