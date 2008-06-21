Tales Of Vesperia Demo Hits Asia

Here's some good news, bad news, and then good news again! The first good news is that Namco Bandai's Xbox 360 exclusive Tales of Vesperia now has a demo up on Xbox Live. The bad news? Currently the demo is only available in India and Asia...but do not fret! There is no fretting! Users in other regions who just so happen to have a Japanese Silver account set up are more than welcome to download the demo and fool around with the title. The icing on this Oreo good-bad-good cake? The demo only weighs in at 278 MB, and it runs in good old English, so no battling with the squigglies. Sweet!

Demo: Tales of Vesperia [Xbox Live's Major Nelson]