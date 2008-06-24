The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Tales Of Vesperia Gameplay Footage


Enough of the pretty screenshots. Let's see how Tales of Vesperia looks in motion. Above is what we can expect from the game's battles, while after the jump, a cutscene (all in Japanese) showing the main characters discussing...something. Hopefully an explanation as to why they think it's OK to let a dog smoke.

Comments

  • Jeremy Guest

    it looks great, but not quite what I was expecting. i thought the criticisms on this page were just from jealous ps3 fans, but from what I can tell it's a little too similar to other jrpgs. in regards of the music, i think the music from ToS is much better. but regradless, i'm buyin'.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles