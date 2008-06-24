Enough of the pretty screenshots. Let's see how Tales of Vesperia looks in motion. Above is what we can expect from the game's battles, while after the jump, a cutscene (all in Japanese) showing the main characters discussing...something. Hopefully an explanation as to why they think it's OK to let a dog smoke.
Tales Of Vesperia Gameplay Footage
Comments
it looks great, but not quite what I was expecting. i thought the criticisms on this page were just from jealous ps3 fans, but from what I can tell it's a little too similar to other jrpgs. in regards of the music, i think the music from ToS is much better. but regradless, i'm buyin'.