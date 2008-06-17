Tantalus Working On 'Unique' Next Gen IP, Funded By 'Top Tier' Publisher

I was just browsing the various Australian game developer websites - as you do - when I spotted this gem in the recruitment section of Tantalus' website:

We are expanding into an exciting new phase of growth and development, aggressively recruiting for a brand new title. The title is an entirely unique Tantalus-originated IP for Next Generation Platforms, funded by a top tier publisher for worldwide release at Christmas 2008.

Turns out the studio's earlier call for potential employees was less general and more specific. Going by the jobs page, it's also after 3D artists and programmers, as well as a designer and producer.

I got in contact with CEO Tom Crago, who was able to confirm the statement as accurate. The only addition was that the title has slipped to 2009 (the site's being amended as we speak). Otherwise, he wasn't able to say any more, at least for now.

Tantalus recently made the Develop 100 list for 2007 - the only wholly-Australian company to do so - so I can see why a big publisher would be more than happy to trust the company with an important project.

