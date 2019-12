Team Fortress 2 classes decked out with doe eyes and D-cups? Inevitable. We're surprised it took this long to come to our attention, but artist "ghostfire" has launched a thousand shameful clean up sessions with her—not a typo!—rendition of the Red Team in cute outfits that are wildly inappropriate for battle. Yes, prints are available!

Select A Class... by ghostfire [deviantArt - thanks, Marc!]