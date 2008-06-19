Tecmo Japan Wants Journalists To Be Fair, Understanding

As previously posted, Tecmo issued a press release calling out the foreign media for that rumoured talk of some three dozen Team Ninja member Tecmo exodus. The Japanese press release released today is slightly different and has been "localized" so to speak. [Note: A previous press release Tecmo USA released didn't have mention of Itagaki's "sexual harassment suit" while the Japanese was quick to point it out.]Today's press release is the second one Tecmo Japan has released in the last two days that addresses the mass exodus rumours. Yesterday's was a two sentence affair stating that the Western media rumour was not true. Today, which you've already read the English version of, is slightly longer and quite humble. Hit the jump for that: