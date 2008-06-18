Tecmo Slaps Itagaki With 4 Point Gag-Order

And the Itagaki vs. Tecmo legal battle continues! On June 10th, Tecmo filed with the Tokyo District Court for a "gag-order" against former employee and Dead or Alive creator Tomonobu Itagaki before the court case begins. The provisional disposition includes the following four points, prohibiting:
• Disclosing or leaking information regarding Tecmo's game software, sales, development or any other company secrets
• Using newspapers, magazines and the internet to criticise company software and company employees
• Obstructing the company's business through slanderous remarks to third parties
• Do not accept interviews regarding Tecmo or talk to the press about the company
This gag-order certainly seems in response to the statement Itagaki released to Kotaku and other outlets.
