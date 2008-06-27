The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Teen Crime Spree Inspired By Grand Theft Auto

Six teenagers were in court today following an all-night crime spree that began late Wednesday night and lasted into the early morning hours. The six teens allegedly began the evening with a mugging outside of a Nassau County, New York supermarket, eventually parading down a Garden City street carrying baseball bats and a crow bar, robbing one motorist and smashing a passing vehicle with a bat. What would cause such behaviour in our impressionable young teens? Grand Theft Auto, of course.

"It was determined that they were emulating the character in that Grand Theft Auto game, going on a crime spree" using weapons and tactics inspired by the controversial video game, said Det. Sgt. Anthony Repalone, a Nassau police spokesman.

"We got certain admissions" from the boys, Repalone said.

Good luck on using the old GTA defence boys. It might just work, unless of course the prosecutors play the "You are all obviously f***ing morons" card.

Cops: Video game inspired crime spree [Newsday.com]

  WHATEVER Guest

    how bout everyone shut the fuck up
    i love these guys and tey r my best friends, they make a mistake, big woop.like u never screwed up b4?
    hold on guys

    0
  scottedgarr Guest

    GTA 4 INVENTED VIOLENCE!!!!!
    lock up your duaghters..

    0

