Ten Years For PSP Is 'Certainly The Long-Term Plan'

Sony hasn't given up on the PSP by a damn sight. The console is doing quite well in Japan, but feels stifled somewhat in other territories. But what's the masterplan for the PSP? That Slim&Lite is nice and all, but how long is the PlayStation Portable going to last? Sony Computer Entertainment Europe suit Zeno Colaço (pictured, not in dress) states:
We definitely have the ambition for it [the PSP]to feature very strongly in the future, both on its own and also complimentary to PlayStation Network environment and the PS3. But we'll have to wait a while before we can fully reveal the direction we're going in. Ten years is certainly the long-term plan though.
No clue if Sony is planning slimmer PSPs in the future or what. But still, having a long-term plan is good. Not having them can make one look unprepared, you know.
Sony exec points to a ten-year lifespan for the 'PlayStation Networked' PSP [Pocket Gamer][Pic]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink