Tenchu 4 Heading to Wii

The most recent issue of Japanese game mag Famitsu announces that ninja stealth action title Tenchu 4 is headed for the Wii. The game will be developed by Acquire who worked on the early Tenchu titles and Armored Core dev From Software who published Xbox 360 exclusive Tenchu Z.
Tenchu 4 For Wii [2chan]
