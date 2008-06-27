Test Out SEGA-AM2's New Arcade Racer

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

This Friday (today!), SEGA is location testing new street racing game from its famed AM2 division. Dubbed R-Tuned: Ulimate Street Racing, the arcade game runs on SEGA's Lindbergh arcade system board and supports up to four players. Apparently there is also a home version in development, but that's unconfirmed. The location test kicked off today at 10:00AM Japan Time at the Shinjuku Club SEGA and will wrap up next Monday. Stop by, check it out. Tell 'em Kotaku sent cha!

R-Tuned [Official Site via Game Watch]

