The Daily Show Tackles Presidential Campaign Games



Presidential hopeful John McCain is targeting the directionless couch potato youth vote with video games. Poorly. Barack Obama, on the other hand, is doing a kick arse job of it, according to The Daily Show. Unless we're mishearing things, Master Obama is sporting the "Yes We Cannon" in his campaign game, something that's not out of the realm of possibility — and sensibility — when you're holding a quarter of a billion dollars in campaign funds. Do not click through if you're offended by abortion humour.