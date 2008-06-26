The God of War Chart Of Flying-Creature Badarse-ness

Your guest editor would like to share with Kotaku some of his favourite things in gaming.

Near the top of that list is a chart of mythological creatures, graphed in terms of badass-ness. It was used to make a point about the Pegasus-riding part of God of War II.

The chart is the work of Chris Zukowski, the funniest FAQ writer I've ever encountered and proprietor of the Game Intestine. The site hasn't been updated in a while, but it's the place to go if you're playing Final Fantasy XII, Assassin's Creed, or a number of other games he's written up.

Some FAQs just tell you what to do. Zukowski's walkthroughs do that and make fun of everything ridiculous in the game along the way. I highly recommend his site the next time you're stuck or in need of a laugh. Read his FAQs. (Full disclosure: Zukowski once saved several hours of my life by telling me when to abandon FFXII)

Full badarse chart after the jump:

[Pic - Game Intestine's God of War II Guide]