The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The God of War Chart Of Flying-Creature Badarse-ness

Your guest editor would like to share with Kotaku some of his favourite things in gaming.

Near the top of that list is a chart of mythological creatures, graphed in terms of badass-ness. It was used to make a point about the Pegasus-riding part of God of War II.

The chart is the work of Chris Zukowski, the funniest FAQ writer I've ever encountered and proprietor of the Game Intestine. The site hasn't been updated in a while, but it's the place to go if you're playing Final Fantasy XII, Assassin's Creed, or a number of other games he's written up.

Some FAQs just tell you what to do. Zukowski's walkthroughs do that and make fun of everything ridiculous in the game along the way. I highly recommend his site the next time you're stuck or in need of a laugh. Read his FAQs. (Full disclosure: Zukowski once saved several hours of my life by telling me when to abandon FFXII)

Full badarse chart after the jump:

[Pic - Game Intestine's God of War II Guide]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles