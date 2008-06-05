The King Of Games Does Kid Icarus, Kids

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

On the left, The King of Games' new Kid Icarus t-shirt. On the right, new kid sizes of The King of Games t-shirts. Both go on sale (in Japan) next Friday at midnight Japan time. If you've ever thought to yourself, "I've always wanted a rather expensive Kid Icarus T-shirt" or "I'm a little person and would like a Mario Bros. t-shirt" you now know where to go. No word just yet on if they'll show up in the English language shop, but we'll bug KOG until they tell us.

Oh, they look quite nice don't they? The Kid Icarus tee will run you about $46 USD, with kiddy stuff at about $US 37. Totally fair! Yep. More than fair.

The King of Games News

