The Lolita DS English Game Scholarship!

DS game Moe Sta is here to teach people English. The instructional software features 5,000 English questions that range from junior high school to Tokyo University entrance examination level. To mark Moe Sta's release, its developer Mirai Shonen has announced the "Moe Sta Scholarship Institution". Here's the deal: Use Moe Sta to study English and pass the notoriously difficult Tokyo University entrance exam, and the Mirai Shonen will provide ¥500,000 ($AU 4,170) in financial assistance. The developer will carefully select two students who use the software to help enter the university. Study hard!

Moe Sta Scholarship [Official Site via Hatimaki]

