The Making Of Puzzle Farter

You may remember our link regurgitation of Puzzle Farter last week, Pet Tomato's debut platformer featuring a farting mechanic that really resonates. Mike Nowak of The-Inbetween, whom we regularly check in with for interesting things, briefly interviewed half the Puzzle Farter team, providing great insight into the Flash-based freebie.

It touches on all manner of interesting topics, such as character design challenges ("We go to the bar".) and plans for the future ("...the next version will also allow people to create and submit levels".) that Puzzle Farter fans will find rewarding. If not, maybe you'll just give the game another go or for the very first time.

Inside 'Puzzle Farter' [The-InBetween]

