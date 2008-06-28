The Super Mario Marathon For Child's Play



Brian Brinegar, Dan May, and John Groth are three former college roommates who plan on spending the next fifty-five hours playing through seven different Mario games in their entirety. That's Super Mario Bros. 1, 2, and 3, Super Mario World, Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. Three gamers, seven games, fifty-five hours, all for the sake of the children. The trio is broadcasting their Super Mario Marathon live all weekend via UStreamTV, kicking off at 3PM Eastern and going until all the games are completed or they go crazy and turn on each other.

I spent some time last night chatting with the guys, who have a lovely recliner and a friendly dog. I warn you...don't expect them to be good at this. These aren't speed runs. Just a group of friends showing you a good time for a good cause.

Hit up the link below to visit the main page for the marathon, check out the FAQ, chat with the crew, and make a donation to Child's Play in the name of three men who may not survive the weekend.

The Super Mario Marathon [Official Page]