The Week in Games: Games of the Patriots

Metal Gear Solid 4 dominates the releases this week, dropping on Thursday. NASCAR 09 and Dragon Ball Z pick up the leftovers on Tuesday, plus there's the Don King-branded boxing game which, come on, how can that game not have an ultra-realistic litigation engine built in, if it's Don King. So, if you game on the PS3, this is pretty much your week to shine. Let us know what you're buying, and if you're buying a PS3 just to play MGS4, in the comments.

Today (June 8)

Total Extreme Wrestling 2008 (PC)

Tuesday (June 10)

Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit(360, PS3)

NASCAR 09 (360, PS3, PS2)

Don King Presents: Prizefighter (360)

Deadliest Catch: Alaskan Storm (360, PC)

EVE Online: Empyrean Age (PC)

Blast Works: Build, Trade, Destroy (Wii)

Jake Hunter: Detective Chronicles (DS)

Looney Tunes: Cartoon Conductor (DS)

Backyard Baseball 2009 (Wii)

Trainz: The Complete Collection (PC)

Thursday (June 12)

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (PS3)