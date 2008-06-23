The Week in Games: Keep on Rockin' in the Wii World

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Alone in the Dark takes you to Central Park this week. Also Guitar Hero comes to the DS and Aerosmith to Guitar Hero. Then you have major drops like Battlefield: Bad Company for the PS3 and 360, plus Supreme Commander for and Command & Conquer 3: Kane's Wrath for the 360. And a Hellboy movie adaptation. If tennis is your game, 2K's Top Spin 3 is out.

Yes, gamer, you will consuuuuuuuume. Or at least rent. Tell us in the comments if you've been waiting on any of these.

Guitar Hero: On Tour (DS)

Monday (June 23)
Battlefield: Bad Company (360, PS3)
Top Spin 3 (360, Wii, PS3, DS)
Supreme Commander (360)
Command & Conquer 3: Kane's Wrath (360)

Tuesday (June 24)
Alone in the Dark (360, PS2, PC, Wii)
Hail to the Chimp (PS3, 360)
Final Fantasy Tactics A2: Grimoire of the Rift (DS)
Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Heroes 2: The Phantom Fortress (PSP)
Operation Darkness (360)
Hellboy: Science of Evil (PSP, 360, PS3)
Mega Man Star Force 2: Zerker x Ninja (DS)
Overlord: Raising Hell (PS3)

Thursday (June 26)
Deadliest Catch: Alaskan Storm (PC)

Sunday (June 29)
Guitar Hero: Aerosmith (360, WII, PS2, PS3)

