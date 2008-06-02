The Week in Games: Kung Fu Bug's Life Bee Movie Cars Panda

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

This week looks like the second wave of big summer-season releases, dropping Ninja Gaiden II, GRID, Lego Indiana Jones, and The Bourne Conspiracy on Tuesday, followed by The Incredible Hulk on Friday. Oh, and let's also not forget Activision payday movie tie-in Kung Fu Panda: Shovelware edition, which accompanies the animated, thinly veiled Nacho Libre redux hitting screens this week. Consistent readers of the site will know I despise two things: Yap dogs, and animated movies with a colour-by-numbers stranger-in-a-strange-land narrative. Hate them like Colbert hates bears. And a panda is a bear.

Buying/renting any of these? Hit the comments.

Monday (June 2):
Dracula: Origin (PC)
Stronghold Crusader Extreme (PC)

Tuesday (June 3):
Ninja Gaiden II (360)
GRID (PC, 360, PS3)
Robert Ludlum's The Bourne Conspiracy (360, PS3)
Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures (PSP, 360, Wii, PS3, PC, PS2, DS)
Kung Fu Panda (360, PC, PS2, Wii, PS3, DS)
Summon Night: Twin Age (DS)
Hot Shots Golf: Open Tee 2 (PSP)
Fatal Inertia EX (PS3)

Wednesday (June 4):
Roogoo (360)

Thursday (June 5):
The Incredible Hulk (360, PS2, Wii, PS3, DS)

