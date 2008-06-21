The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The Witcher Enhanced Edition Dated

As fans probably noticed, the ultimate version of CD Projekt Red's PC RPG didn't quite make it's original May release window. The developers needed more time to make this version of the game as complete and as bug free as possible while making sure each different language version of the game featured the same high level of polish as the Polish. According to a news post on the official website for The Witcher, the The Witcher Enhanced Edition is now slated for a worldwide release this September. I'd say it's definitely worth the wait, but by now I've proven myself one of the game's biggest fanboys and it wouldn't hold all that much weight anyway.

The Witcher Enhanced Edition Release Date [Official Website]

