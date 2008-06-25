These Japanese Street Fighter IV Posters Are Rad

That's Street Fighter IV producer Yoshinori Ono holding a new Street Fighter IV publicity poster. Quite swanky! (But it does remind me of the GTA IV "IV" — that's because there are only so many ways to do "IV", I guess.) There's another post after the jump. Same basic layout, but different characters in the "IV" and sporting a different colour. Kinda like it better, but you go on and judge for yourself.
Ono seems to like it better, too. Just look at how happy he is!
「メインポスター完成！」 プロジェクトマネージャー：塩沢夏希 [SFIV Publicity Blog via Kramez's Blog]
