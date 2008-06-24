These Pokemon Shirts Are For Adults

Pokémon debuted in Japan back in 1995, causing a kid frenzy. Meaning? Those kids aren't kids aren't kids anymore. Some of them are adults! Via game forum NeoGAF comes this announcement:

The Pok´mon Company has announced Pokémon 151, a new brand intended for adult Pokémon fans. An official Web site opens Thursday, and Japanese Pokémon Centre stores have begun selling four types of stylised T-shirts. In addition, a Diamond and Pearl battle tournament for ages 15 and up will be held at the Tokyo store July 4. The four T-shirts currently available for pre-sale feature stylised designs of Hypno, Cubone, Articuno and Mewtwo, respectively.

Yep, Japan only for the time being. Hit the jump for two more shirts.

Pokemon 151 - Japanese T-shirts for the adult fan" [NeoGAF via Go Nintendo Thanks, Karoshi!]