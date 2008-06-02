This Halo 3 Screenie Is Creepy

Woah. Pulled directly from Bungie.net file, this Halo 3 screenshot is apparently unaltered. Look at the way the smoke swirls into a freaky eyeball. Nightmare inducing!
The Creepiest Halo 3 Screenshot Ever [Hawty McBloggy]
