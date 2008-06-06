This JRPG Voice Acting Is Not So Good

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Voice acting sure seems easy, huh? You just read words and get paid. Simple! Well, no. Here's a masterclass in how not to do voice work. Above is the English VO for PS2 tactical role playing game Chaos Wars, which was released earlier this month in North America. The voice work is rather unmotivated — though Hayatemaru and Hyoma are somewhat trying. Does sound horribly fan-dubbish — though fan-dubs probably wouldn't mispronounce "Akihabara." Whoever voiced the monster, though, is a genius. Best keee, keee, keee we've heard in a while. Oh, Yoichi's voice is all kinds of awesome, too.

The good news that it's possible to play through the game with the original Japanese voices and English subtitles. Make that, recommended.

Horrifying Voice Acting In Chaos Wars [Insert Credit]

  • butts Guest

    This is a good representation of the shit quality idea factory tends to produce. Voice acting or not. Idea factory makes horrible games.

    Anyone can make a 2D game, not everyone can make a good one.

    They should have just made dragon force clones and stop thinking, it's getting them no where. Generation of chaos was horrible too.

