This May Or May Not Be The Gears 2 Cover Art - Microsoft Europe just sent this along. Say it's a "temporary packshot" for Gears of War 2. Sure hope it stays temporary. You can't even see the 2! Customers will be confused. Wrong copies of the game will be bought. Christmas mornings will be ruined.
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink