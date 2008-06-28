The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

This Sonic Unleashed Trailer Makes Us Wonder...

Why do the civil engineers in the Sonic universe feel the need to construct boost pads, spring loaded bumpers and twisting rails that connect to nothing? They're everywhere! And who's putting those gold rings all over the place? I realise we're discussing a game in which a giant blue hedgehog who wears shoes battles robots at high speeds and occasionally gets freaky with human beings, but c'mon. Sure, Sonic Unleashed looks good — better than any Sonic the Hedgehog effort we've seen in a long time — but when Sega's mascot gets all real world on us, we have to question this stuff.

This much crisper look at the Xbox 360/PlayStation 3 version is also available in impressive high definition.

Sonic Unleashed Trailer [GameTrailers]

