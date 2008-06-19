This Square Enix CD Cover Does Not Hurt Eyeballs

Phew, yesterday's Final Fantasy Remix album cover? Man, that was brutal. My eyes still hurt at the mere thought of looking at that! This, this right here is quite nice. Here is the CD cover art for The World Ends with You CD soundtrack, which is also getting an iTunes release. It goes on sale next month.

Side note: Shame that this game didn't do better.

Subarashiki Kono CD [Famitsu]