This Square Enix CD Cover Does Not Hurt Eyeballs

Phew, yesterday's Final Fantasy Remix album cover? Man, that was brutal. My eyes still hurt at the mere thought of looking at that! This, this right here is quite nice. Here is the CD cover art for The World Ends with You CD soundtrack, which is also getting an iTunes release. It goes on sale next month.
Side note: Shame that this game didn't do better.
Subarashiki Kono CD [Famitsu]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink