The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Thompson Sanctions Hearing Set For Today

At 2:00 PM EST today, Florida attorney Jack Thompson is set to appear before The Florida Supreme Court, where Judge Dava Tunis will consider possible disciplinary sanctions against him. The Florida Bar is seeking to disbar Thompson, removing his ability to practice law in the state of Florida.

As we reported on May 20th, Judge Tunis recommended to the Florida Supreme Court that Thompson be found guilty on 27 of 31 charges of professional misconduct. Of the 27 recommendations of guilt, twenty-one are from a suit related to Grand Theft Auto and four are from an attempt by Thompson to have Rockstar's Bully declared a public nuisance.

Judge Tunis will consider penalties for Thompson, among them his possible disbarment. The Florida Supreme Court will rule on Judge Tunis' recommendations of guilt and of disciplinary actions later this year. Though the Court told us it doesn't issue estimations on when rulings will be handed down, Judge Tunis' full report is due in September.

At the closing of the Bar trial, Thompson had argued he's being unfairly persecuted for his religion, and he issued several statements to the press claiming that Judge Tunis is not legally a judge because she "failed to execute valid state loyalty oaths," and stating action taken against him is a "legal nullity."

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles