THQ Takes On Ultimate Fighting Championship

After years spent perfecting the more theatrical side of arena fighting, THQ is ready to step up to something a bit more brutal. Today they've announced their first title based on the Ultimate Fighting Championship licence, UFC 2009 Undisputed. In development for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, Undisputed will feature an entirely new game engine to help bring more than 80 of the top UFC fighters to life, along with a robust create-a-fighter mode so you can watch yourself get beaten to a pulp by thugs.

"UFC offers the fighting videogame genre a fresh and innovative look inside today's most exciting live sporting event in the world," said Dana White, president, UFC. "UFC 2009 Undisputed represents a significant opportunity for us to expand our growing, global audience and allow fans to step into the virtual Octagon™ to compete against the world's most prominent mixed martial arts fighters."

UFC 2009 is slated for a Spring 2009 release. I've generally been put off by the generic feel of previous UFC games, so here's hoping THQ delivers something unique enough to hold my attention for more than 15 minutes at a time.