THQ Takes On Ultimate Fighting Championship

After years spent perfecting the more theatrical side of arena fighting, THQ is ready to step up to something a bit more brutal. Today they've announced their first title based on the Ultimate Fighting Championship licence, UFC 2009 Undisputed. In development for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, Undisputed will feature an entirely new game engine to help bring more than 80 of the top UFC fighters to life, along with a robust create-a-fighter mode so you can watch yourself get beaten to a pulp by thugs.
"UFC offers the fighting videogame genre a fresh and innovative look inside today's most exciting live sporting event in the world," said Dana White, president, UFC. "UFC 2009 Undisputed represents a significant opportunity for us to expand our growing, global audience and allow fans to step into the virtual Octagon™ to compete against the world's most prominent mixed martial arts fighters."
UFC 2009 is slated for a Spring 2009 release. I've generally been put off by the generic feel of previous UFC games, so here's hoping THQ delivers something unique enough to hold my attention for more than 15 minutes at a time.
AGOURA HILLS, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—THQ Inc. (NASDAQ: THQI) today announced that UFC® 2009 Undisputed, the company's debut videogame based on the renowned Ultimate Fighting Championship® mixed martial arts organisation, is in development for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system and mobile devices. Featuring an authentic and comprehensive UFC atmosphere, including an extensive roster of the best mixed martial arts fighters in the world, UFC 2009 Undisputed is expected to begin shipping to retail outlets worldwide in spring 2009.
"As the leading fighting videogame publisher(a), we feel the rising popularity of the UFC brand and its incredible mixed martial arts experience make UFC 2009 Undisputed the perfect addition to our expanding portfolio," said Bob Aniello, senior vice president, worldwide marketing, THQ. "UFC 2009 Undisputed is certain to be the most realistic fighting game to date, including advanced collision detection and AI systems that incorporate individual fighter styles."
About UFC 2009 Undisputed
UFC 2009 Undisputed is an explosive fighting game that will detail the action, intensity and attitude of a UFC live event. Players will explore a deep roster of more than 80 top fighters in UFC competition across all five weight classes. In addition, they will enter the Octagon surrounded by the sport's popular commentators, announcers, referees, trainers, Octagon girls and more. Photorealistic models are at the forefront, as players will view amazing ripple effects across the faces and bodies of their fighters from the impact of devastating punches and kicks.
A brand new fighting game engine designed specifically for next generation systems will deliver innovative, responsive and easy-to-play controls that give unparalleled command of fighters, as players take down opponents with a variety of mixed martial arts disciplines like Muay Thai, Kickboxing and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. In addition, the game's Create-A-Fighter system will jumpstart the careers of future champions through character customisation and training management, while a robust Career Mode will develop a fighter's attributes and skill sets while fighting to enter the UFC Hall of Fame through a series of dynamic storylines. Furthermore, players will be able to enhance their UFC 2009 Undisputed gameplay experience through online support, including downloadable content.
More information about UFC 2009 Undisputed can be found at www.thq.com.
