The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Three More Battlefield Games Coming (One For Korea)

Yeah, there are two Battlefield games on the way. that we know of. Battlefield Heroes and Battlefield Bad Company. So that's enough, right? EA's and DICE's whistles are well and truly wet, right? No. No, no, not even close. Speaking at GDC paris yesterday, DICE's Ben Cousens has said that the company are working on a further three Battlefield titles. One is a "core game" for consoles. One is a secret. The other is a collaboration with Korean company Neowiz, targeted at the region's online market. That's, you know. Five Battlefield games in development. Never let it be said EA don't know how to make the most of a franchise.

DICE confirms five Battlefield titles in development [GI.biz]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles