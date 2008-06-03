The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Three New Fallout 3 Screens

f3shot.jpg

It's embarrassing how anxious I am to play Fallout 3. I can't tell if it's more because I was such a fan of the Fallout ideal, going back to when I used to play it on my old computer, or because this new Fallout has so many neat ideas all wrapped around those same concepts and topped with some amazing graphics. OK, I'm going to stop gushing now. Hit the jump for two more images.

