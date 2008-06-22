Tomb Raider Underworld Gets Web Site, Release Date

Eidos yesterday launched an official Tomb Raider: Underworld Web site and sent out a couple more screenshots, including the one above. More importantly, it confirmed the game is due out in November for the 360, PS2, PS3, DS, Wii and PC. Screenshots and other discussion follow the jump.

A description of the game from the official Tomb Raider site:

"For generations, stories have been told of the fearsome weapon of Thor, the Norse god of thunder. Legend holds that Thor's hammer had the power to smash mountains into valleys and to destroy even the gods. For more than a thousand years it has existed only as a myth ... until now. In an ancient ruin on the floor of the Mediterranean Sea, Lara Croft uncovers proof of the Norse underworld and the mythical hammer. As she attempts to unravel the secrets behind these myths, Lara's perilous journey leads her toward a forgotten power that, if unleashed, could lay waste to all civilisation".

Well, I know that Kotaku intern Adam Barenblat had a harrowing run-in with a Norse mythology course at the University of Colourado this past semester. So that probably ruins this game for him. And if we're dealing with the Norse underworld, I sure as hel hope it doesn't involve this sailing vessel. That's just gross.

Here are the screens at the largest size I could grab 'em. Also, on the official site, you can grab an mp3 of the new game's official theme. Not sure how new that is, but it's pretty swrrt, wish more would do that.





Tomb Raider: Underworld Confirmed for November [GamePro, thanks Mig]