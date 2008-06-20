Tomorrow? Tomorrow Is The Day of Reckoning

To: Fahey
From: Bash
RE: A PlayStation 3 Reborn
Oh nice! Good to get use out of the things you purchase.
Bright and early tomorrow, Indy IV is *finally* opening in Japan, and as I mentioned earlier, Mini-Bash and I are going to see it. Bracing myself for the worst! (Hoping for the best.) The one thing I really, really, really hate about Japan is that movies take donkey's yonks to get here. Like man, I'd kinda like to see Iron Man or The Hulk.
At least they subtitle the movies here... Hate dubbing!
