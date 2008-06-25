Top 10 Survival Tips For Metal Gear Solid 4 Multiplayer

Llexx over at NextGen Gamers has put together a short list of pointers to get you through the rigours of multiplayer combat in Konami's Metal Gear Solid 4. I know every time I lose at any game online it's like someone's punched me in the nads, so avoid that burning sensation in your lower gut and give this guide a read. Unless you're a chick, in which case I don't want to know about burning. Or sensations.

Want a teaser? Here's tip #7, which came as news to me:

7. In death match mode, spawning is totally random. Before you spawn we recommend that you always hold your select button to pause your forced re-spawn. By doing this it will give you time to check your surroundings, thus preventing you from materialising next to an enemy.

More help awaits at the link below.

MGS4 multiplayer survival guide [NextGen Gamers, thanks Lauren and Dave]