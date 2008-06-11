Lord of the Rings Online and Dungeons & Dragons Online: Stormreach developers Turbine recently received a $AU 42.29 million cash infusion from Time Warner that they announced would go in part towards expanding the platforms they support. MMORPG.com has posted an interview with Turbine CEO Jim Crowley in which he further details the company's multi-platform plans, hinting that one or both of their existing titles will be heading to game consoles in the future.
Turbine Talks Cross-Platform MMOs, Console DDO A Possibility
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink