Turbine Talks Cross-Platform MMOs, Console DDO A Possibility

Lord of the Rings Online and Dungeons & Dragons Online: Stormreach developers Turbine recently received a $AU 42.29 million cash infusion from Time Warner that they announced would go in part towards expanding the platforms they support. MMORPG.com has posted an interview with Turbine CEO Jim Crowley in which he further details the company's multi-platform plans, hinting that one or both of their existing titles will be heading to game consoles in the future.