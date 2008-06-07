Turnin' Around: Highlights From THQ's Press Event

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Yesterday I visited THQ here in New York City, to check out their upcoming lineup of games for this year's Fall and holiday seasons. Given how heavily the publisher weighs its kid-friendly, casual and Nickelodeon-licence titles, I set my expectations low, but after getting a chance to check out a few items of interest, I feel a bit more optimistic.

"In fairness to them, you don't turn around an oil tanker in a day", said Wedbush Morgan analyst Michael Pachter.

A few titles stood out to me - I'm intrigued to see how Deadly Creatures turns out, as I like the creepy-crawly concept, and I thought Lock's Quest was an unexpected surprise, looking like more of a hardcore title aimed at fans of Japanese-style RTS games. And De Blob put me just enough in mind of Katamari Damacy to pique my interest.

In case you missed it yesterday, check out my posts from the press event:
Hands On With De Blob
Impressions: Lock's Quest
Impressions: Viva Pinata - Pocket Paradise
Impressions: Drawn To Life - SpongeBob Edition
Impressions: Wall-E
Impressions: Deadly Creatures

What do you think, guys? See anything you like?

