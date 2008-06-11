Turok To Stab Dinosaurs At A Movie Theatre Near You

Turok, the dinosaur hunting Native American hero, now 50-plus years in existence, is getting the silver screen treatment according to MTV's movie blog. Set to star Adam Beach as the titular dino-stabber, the movie is still a long way off, with the lead actor telling MTV Movies "We're about to set up meetings to develop a script and put it out there" with an estimated release "a couple years" from now.

Outside of glancing at Turok comics on the racks, I've only dabbled with a handful of the video games from the Nintendo 64 era and the most recent Xbox 360/PS3 re-imagining. No word yet if the Hollywood adaptation will borrow more from the video games or the comic books in their many incarnations, but I'm sure that folks will be looking forward to T-rexs bleeding to death on screen with burning anticipation.

