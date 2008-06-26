Twenty Minutes Of Far Cry 2



Far Cry 2, for all its promise of open-world gaming, tree-destroying and fire-starting, still seems to be flying under a lot of people's radars. Maybe watching this twenty-minute gameplay demonstration - captured at the Dreamhack LAN show in Sweden - will get you all excited. Certainly nice seeing a presentation of the game that's warts-n-all, gives you an idea of what it'll be like to actually play it, not watch a marketing guy play through it on a trailer.

[via Big Download]