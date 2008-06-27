Ubisoft + Prince Of Persia + DS Is What You'd Expect

Ubisoft today took the wraps off their upcoming Prince of Persia title for the DS, The Fallen King. Yes, Ubisoft. For the DS. So that pic's a joke, right? Oh, haha, Ubisoft are making a Prince of Persia game for the DS, they'll probably make the Prince a cute kid, call it Imagine: Prinze of Perzia or something. But no! No joke. Pic's real. The Fallen King's a real game - a platformer - and it's due around Christmas.

AUSTRALIA - June 27, 2008 - Today Ubisoft announced Prince of Persia: The Fallen King, exclusively for the Nintendo DS™ system. Developed by Ubisoft's Casablanca studio, Prince of Persia: The Fallen King complements the highly anticipated version of Prince of Persia coming out this holiday on consoles & PC. Expanding the saga with an independent storyline, Prince of Persia: the Fallen King utilises the unique stylus controls of the Nintendo DS™ system to deliver the extraordinary acrobatic and combat action that fans have come to expect from the Prince of Persia franchise. Prince of Persia: The Fallen King will be available at retailers nationwide for the 2008 holiday season.

About Prince of Persia: The Fallen King

Facing imminent danger, the Prince flees to a deserted kingdom that seemingly offers sanctuary. Already touched by the evil Corruption, a dark substance that physically contaminates the land and the skies, the kingdom is filled with adventure, challenge and intrigue. As the Prince seeks a way to fight the spreading Corruption destroying the land, he encounters a partially infected creature that promises salvation. But is the creature truly an ally or merely an enemy in disguise? It seems this perilous alliance may be the only way for the Prince to face the forces of darkness and save the Persian kingdom from the Corruption once and for all.

Game features include:

* The award-winning Prince of Persia franchise, built exclusively for Nintendo DS: Use the DS stylus to master the acrobatics, strategy and fighting tactics of the most agile warrior of all time.

* The epic journey continues in an all-new adventure: Immerse yourself in the captivating Prince of Persia universe with an original and independent story that closely coincides with the action of the console & PC editions of the game.

* Unique visual style: Brand-new art design delivers incredible environments in over 50+ maps. Explore deserted cities, dark labyrinths and forbidding jungles to battle the evil Corruption.

* Play as the all-new character: the Magus: Switch between the Prince and this mysterious new ally to fight, solve puzzles and utilise his magical powers to make your way through the corrupted land.