Ubisoft Already Talking Assassin's Creed 2 Hype

Assassin's Creed had a lot of hype. Assassin's Creed 2 will have more. Just listen to Ubisoft US boss Laurent Detoc go on about the inevitable sequel:

We just did Assassin's and are sitting on top of the world, but we have to come back to reality very quickly because you're only as good as your last product... Don't drink the Kool-Aid too much; we're going have to defend our position... When we bring it [Assassin's Creed]back, there will be more anticipation for it.

Not only hype, but also look forward to Ubisoft explain how the game play is no longer repetitive and dull. We eagerly anticipate that.

